Canlis hires Aisha Ibrahim

Canlis announced on May 3 that it has hired chef Aisha Ibrahim to lead its kitchen.

Born in the Philippines, Ibrahim becomes the first woman—and woman of color—and the seventh chef to lead Canlis, replacing James Beard Award-winning chef Brady Williams who will open his own restaurant later this year.

The Canlis brothers flew Ibrahim, 35, in from Bangkok for a week-long interview earlier this year that culminated in a seven-course dinner she cooked for the Canlis family and Williams in February.

“She blew us out of the water,” Brian Canlis told The Seattle Times.