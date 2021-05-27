Bee Nguyen runs for Georgia secretary of state

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen announced in May that she’s running for secretary of state in 2022.

With Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger besieged from the right by challengers who say he didn’t do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, Nguyen is taking a different tack, appealing to Democrats as a defender of her party’s recent success in Georgia’s elections.

In her campaign announcement, Nguyen highlighted her work to debunk claims of electoral fraud, noting how her questioning of former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard in a December legislative hearing poked holes in a number of Braynard’s claims. She also highlighted her opposition to Georgia’s new election law.

The daughter of Vietnamese refugees, Nguyen has had a high profile after the March shootings that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses.