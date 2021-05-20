By John Liu

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Seattle Center Festál has partnered with the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition (APDC) for the last 19 years to put on the Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Celebration. This grand event has traditionally kicked off the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month of May in the Greater Seattle area.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the celebration took place on Zoom again this year. Many committee members worked hard all year to make sure the show was packed with fun, culture, and entertainment. I have been on the committee for 13 years and each year, I am surprised at all the diverse local performances.

The Al Sugiyama Hum Bow Contest is an audience favorite. Each contestant was given two Hum Bows from local Asian restaurants and bakeries. The first person to finish both Hum Bows wins. I participated last year and this year. It was no surprise to anyone I lost again, but at least I got to enjoy some delicious Hum Bows baked by my wife.

Congratulations to Yoshi Hosaka on winning this year’s competition!

Some new additions to the program included community storytelling for the kids and food demonstrations. We gave politicians and local community organizations an opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their impact.

Although virtual performances do not match the experience of live performances, we got a chance to see some fancy video editing skills. The Kompany, the University of Washington’s first and only K-Pop dance company, had some fancy synchronized dance moves. It was really impressive! The celebration ended with a powerful performance by Singers of This Age, who sang “No More,” about how love can unite us.

To view our recorded event, go to https://bit.ly/3eVHhmQ

We still have some API Heritage t-shirts if you would like to purchase one at apiheritage.com/t-shirt-sales.

Stay tuned next May for another celebration… hopefully a live celebration!

