Local, state, and community leaders share their thoughts on the importance of celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, especially in this time of anti-Asian hate, bias, and violence.

“I am honored to proclaim May 2021 Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate Washington’s diverse communities and the role of the APA community in our state’s success story. Honoring this heritage matters even more in light of the disturbing trend of anti-Asian violence in this country. This month and always, we stand in solidarity as Washingtonians.”

— Gov. Jay Inslee

“AAPI history is American history. Let’s reflect on how history lives on today, how we must constantly stay vigilant against racism directly at anyone, and how we have to continue the legacy of activism and organizing to achieve equality, equity, and justice.”

— Teresita Batayola,

ICHS President and CEO

“Small businesses in the Chinatown-International District are the cultural cornerstones of the AAPI community. Supporting local restaurants, retailers, and service providers will help preserve this community and celebrate our identity.”

— Monisha Singh,

Executive Director, Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

“It is important to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, now more than ever, because we need to show that we are proud of our history, culture, struggle, and ourselves. Despite anti-Asian hate crimes, COVID-19, and so many other issues over the years, our communities have survived, and thrived! So please find time to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month this month, and let’s draw strength from the past, and do our best for a bright future.”

— Pradeepta Upadhyay

Executive Director, Interim CDA

“The term ‘model minority’ is frequently used to describe AAPI—the perception that we embody this description means we are expected to be smart at math, science, and technology, hard-working, obedient, and that we don’t experience discrimination or need help. This myth not only impacts how people perceive us, it influences how we speak out against inequality and injustice. Productive, genuine conversations to understand various perspectives is the best way forward. When we acknowledge what unites and celebrate what makes us different, we demonstrate real progress towards a true appreciation of American diversity and inclusion.”

— Nathan Nguyen

Regional Director, JPMorgan Chase