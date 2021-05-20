Local, state, and community leaders share their thoughts on the importance of celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, especially in this time of anti-Asian hate, bias, and violence.

“During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we honor members of our community, both past and present, that continue to shape our nation and culture. At a time when anti-AAPI violence and hate crimes are at an all-time high, we need to underscore the importance of AAPI history so we may honor those who have made historic contributions to our country. Let us continue to find the strength and solidarity we need to end hatred against the AAPI community and build a stronger, more inclusive society for all.”

— Rep. Marilyn Strickland

“While we’ve experienced an upsetting rise in anti-Asian hate, violence, and discrimination over the last year, AAPI Heritage Month is a perfect opportunity for everyone in our local community to unite in committing to end these disgusting attacks once and for all. As the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, I know that while we stand together against hate, we must also reflect on and proudly celebrate the beautiful culture, traditions, and everyday contributions of our incredible AAPI community in Seattle, throughout Washington, and across America.”

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal

“AAPI Heritage Month is not just a celebration of our cultures and history, but a reminder of the hate that we endured to become Americans. We not only survived but we thrived!”

— Frank Irigon, Community leader

“Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize our heritage and celebrate our many achievements. The past year was challenging enough with the global pandemic, but even further challenging for Asian Americans because of dangerous words and notions that spread to incite hate, fear, and lay blame for the pandemic on Asians. We all have a responsibility in this process to eradicate racism and bias, much like we all have a part to eradicate COVID-19. We are an amazing community and I truly believe we will move forward safely and prosper together.”

— Cheol Kang, Mukilteo Police Chief

“As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in these trying times, let us reflect, remember, and cherish the numerous positive contributions and sacrifices made by Asian Americans throughout history and continuing forward to help, heal, and unite our communities.”

— Peter Kwon, SeaTac Deputy Mayor