Rep. Marilyn Strickland joined Reps. Adam Smith, Judy Chu, Kai Kahele, and Doris Matsui in introducing the first congressional resolution to recognize May 10 as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Mental Health Day. This resolution calls upon members of Congress to promote national awareness of mental health issues unique to the AANHPI community and urges state and local health agencies across the nation to improve the quality and availability of mental health services for this population.

Strickland said, “The sickening rise in anti-Asian hate crimes has stressed our community and we need to prioritize the mental health and wellbeing of our friends, loved ones, and elders.”

The resolution has been endorsed by Richmond Area Multi-Services, Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian American Psychological Association, and Empowering Pacific Islander Communities.