What you need to know about COVID

Stay home when possible, stay healthy

As counties around the state begin to reopen, remember: It’s still safest to stay home. If you go out, stay six feet apart, wear a face covering and wash your hands. Stay local. Fewer, safer interactions are crucial.

Get tested if you feel ill

If you feel any symptoms of COVID-19, contact your health provider to schedule a test. Stay home and keep yourself separated from other people and animals in your home. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, headaches or sudden loss of smell and taste.

For test locations, go to:

doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/TestingforCOVID19/TestingLocations

Can I go outside?

Yes. In fact, being outside is good for you. Just remember to stay at least six feet away from others, stay local and avoid crowds.

How can I protect myself if I go out?

Staying home is still safest, but if you go out, stay at least six feet away from others, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently. Stay close to home to avoid spreading COVID-19 across county lines.

Can my family or friends come visit?

Outdoor social gatherings up to 6 people are allowed in Phase 1 regions. As counties/regions are approved for reopening, some smaller group gatherings are allowed. If you spend time with anyone outside your immediate household, continue staying 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings and wash your hands frequently.

Should I cancel my vacation plans?

Non-essential travel is discouraged. If you do travel, stay 6 feet from others and wear a cloth face covering. Be sure to check the status and conditions of the location you’re traveling to.

I’m nervous about seeing my doctor in person. Is it safe?

Yes, if your provider is open it’s because they have all the safety protocols in place to keep patients and staff safe. You can call your healthcare provider to confirm they are seeing patients for non-emergency services.

State COVID-19 information hotline

1-800-525-0127

1-888-856-5816 (if first number is busy)

6 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday

6 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and on observed state holidays.

You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.

Go anytime to coronavirus.wa.gov.