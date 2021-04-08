Upcoming pandemic exhibit

The Wing Luke Museum—which closed over a year ago, then reopened and closed in the fall—is excited about its upcoming exhibit, “Community Spread: How We Faced a Pandemic.”

The exhibit, set to open in May, features community stories of loss, hardship, and resilience—including a video of the same theme produced by the Northwest Asian Weekly.

The Museum has welcomed back visitors since March 5.

Senior Marketing Manager Shaun Mejia said the Museum has been excited that people are returning to its space and the neighborhood.

He told the Northwest Asian Weekly that the Museum’s ongoing exhibits “Paths Intertwined” and “Where Beauty Lies” are modified for visitor safety.

“We have been carefully and thoughtfully planning our safety procedures and have adopted a strict cleaning policy, mask requirements, hand sanitation stations, and one-way traffic flows, among other features.”

The Museum is currently open to limited hours and capacity from Friday through Sunday, between 10 a.m.–5 p.m. For over 50 years, Wing Luke Museum has provided a space to celebrate Asian heritage.

For more information about the Museum and hours, visit wingluke.org.