Teen shot, killed in Rainier Beach

Seattle police are investigating the shooting death of Earl Estrella, a 16-year-old of Filipino descent.

Just before 11 p.m. on April 23, someone shot Estrella as he answered the door of a home on the 9200 block of Waters Avenue South.

According to eyewitnesses, he was shot multiple times. The suspect ran away.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The victim’s aunt and godmother, Daisy Ganal, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

“For those of you who knew and loved Earl, this news is absolutely devastating as he was only 16 years old and was a kind and sweet person,” wrote Ganal. In regards to the fundraiser, Ganal said, “Any amount is greatly appreciated and if you cannot donate at this time, sharing this post will also go a long way.”

You may contribute at gofundme.com/f/earl-estrella-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.