Tammy Duckworth’s memoir

“Every Day Is a Gift” —a memoir written by Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s, was released on March 30.

“I am grateful to be able to tell my personal American story with the help of Sean and Twelve,” the Illinois Democrat said in a statement, referring to Twelve publisher Sean Desmond. “My life has been filled with unexpected challenges and painful experiences, but also with the rewards that come with service and perseverance.”

In the book, Duckworth writes about what it was like being a biracial child in Southeast Asia in the 1960s.

Duckworth’s mom is Thai-Chinese and her dad was an American soldier.