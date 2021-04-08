Shouan Pan receives Virgil S. Lagomarcino Laureate Award

The chancellor and CEO of the Community College of Seattle, Shouan Pan, received the Virgil S. Lagomarcino Laureate Award from Iowa State University College of Human Sciences.

This award honors graduates who are nationally and internationally recognized for their meritorious service or distinguished achievement in the field of education. A virtual ceremony was held on April 7.

Pan received a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Iowa State in 1993.

In a statement, Iowa State called him “a change agent who has advanced several major urban community colleges to improve the lives and skills of hundreds of thousands of students, who in turn enliven their communities.”