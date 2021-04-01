REACH program’s Outreach Care Coordinator

Alicia Yan is the outreach care coordinator for the REACH, which is a program of Evergreen Treatment Services

In the past month, Yan engaged with 73 people in Chinatown-International District experiencing homelessness and helped them connect to services, which include: getting ID cards and other documents, providing tents, clothing, and food, applying for stimulus checks, filing taxes, wounds care, intensive case management, and shelter referral.

Alicia is also partnering with the Navigation Center and local agencies to provide onsite health assessments, assistance with EBT, and other needs.

You may contact her at AliciaY@etsreach.org or (206) 561-5302.