Police arrest suspect who attacked Chinese American man

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of a “horrific attack” on a 61-year-old Chinese American man in New York City was arrested on April 27, police said.

Jarrod Powell, 49, of East Harlem, faces two counts of felony assault, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department.

Police say Powell attacked Yao Pan Ma, 61, while he was collecting cans in East Harlem. He was knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the head on April 23. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack “outrageous’” on Twitter.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “I’m sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man. This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us.”

The victim is a former restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.