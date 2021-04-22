Paull Shin dies

The first Korean American elected to the Washington State legislature has died peacefully in his home April 12.

Dr. Paull H. Shin was 85 years old.

Born in Korea in 1935, Shin lost his family at an early age and survived, often begging for food on the streets of Seoul. He became a houseboy for a group of U.S. Army officers and in 1954, one of them, a dentist named Dr. Ray Paull, adopted him and brought him to his home in Utah.

Despite knowing little English, Dr. Shin completed his GED in 18 months. He was an American and Asian history professor at Shoreline Community College for 31 years, and was very active serving in the Korean American community.

Shin is survived by his wife, two children and their spouses, five grandsons and spouses, three great grandchildren so far, his adopted American family, his Korean family of four brothers and their spouses and children, one sister and spouse and children.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mukilteo Boys & Girls Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars or World Vision, and memories may be shared at beckstributecenter.com.