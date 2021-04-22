SEATTLE — Dozens of people gathered at Hing Hay Park on April 17 for a “Not Your Model Minority March” protest.

This was in solidarity with Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) “as we stand against the acts of gendered colonial violence and white supremacy affecting API communities,” said an event flyer.

Various people spoke, including Amy Zhang, a resident physician in the University of Washington (UW) Department of Anesthesiology. She shared her personal experience of COVID-related racism in March last year as she walked to work at Harborview Medical Center.

Zhang said a man started yelling racist slurs at her and made threats of sexual violence.

“It affected my lifestyle habits,” Zhang said. “I stopped walking outside and started driving a lot more, including to and from work, at great personal expense.”

Zhang urged the crowd to speak up when they experience or witness racism, and to hold elected officials accountable.

“Our love will outshine their hate,” she concluded.

Natalie Murphy Mayhew addressed the crowd next, about police violence and in support of making policing obsolete. She is the sister of Miles Murphy, a UW student who was shot and killed by Seattle police in 2009.

After the speakers wrapped up, there was a lion dance performance, followed by open mic opportunities for the crowd to speak, before the actual march began.

The protesters chanted, “We are not your model minority! Ending racism must be priority! We are not your model minority! Equity for all must be priority! We are not your model minority!

Solidarity must be priority!” throughout the march.