Korea Consulate General donates 20,000 face masks

Consul General Won-Jik Kwon, of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, presented 20,000 KF 94 Face Masks to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on behalf of the Republic of Korea Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on April 16.

“We are grateful to the more than 120,000 Washingtonians who served in the Korean War, and the 500 servicemen and women who lost their lives,” said Kwon. “Korea is a nation that does not forget its past and we are grateful to be reminded of their contributions by today’s face mask donation. It is a small token of our sincere gratitude.”

This was the second donation of supplies to combat the spread of COVID-19 from the Consulate General’s office to WDVA. In December 2020, 850 bottles of donated hand sanitizer were delivered to Washington’s four State Veterans Homes, State Veterans Cemetery, and other WDVA office locations.