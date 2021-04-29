ID Rotary Club welcomes homeless moving into new homes

Members of the International District Rotary Club, along with club members from the Mercer Island and Sammamish Rotary, raised money and collected donations to help 225 homeless people move into their new homes on Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle.

Homeless veterans and other homeless individuals are moving into the 76-unit Clay Apartments, a new building purchased by the Low Income Housing Institute. An additional 150 homeless people, who are currently living on the street, are moving into the Executive Pacific Hotel by the Downtown Library. The ID Rotary, in collaboration with the other clubs, helped raise over $20,000 and provided welcome baskets, household furnishings, essential hygiene supplies and donated clothing, and other items for the residents.

David Goldsmith, ID Rotary Community Service Committee Chair, said, “One of our most important roles is to support our community organizations in their efforts to improve the lives of our community members…I feel so bad for the homeless and I feel so helpless. At least this is one way I can help.”