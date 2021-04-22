Hua receives 2021 Mayor’s Award for Achievement in Film

On April 8, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan presented Vivian Hua and Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) the 15th Annual Mayor’s Award for Achievement in Film.

The award recognizes an individual or entity for exceptional work that has significantly contributed to the growth, advancement, and reputation of Seattle as a filmmaking city.

Hua is a writer, filmmaker, organizer, and executive director of NWFF since October 2018. As a nonprofit film and arts center located in Capitol Hill, NWFF presents hundreds of films, festivals, community events, multidisciplinary performances, and public discussions each year.