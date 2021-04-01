Haiku contest ongoing

Mukai Farm & Garden on Vashon Island is sponsoring its second annual Haiku Festival through April 24. This juried competition is open to people of all ages. Each person may submit up to three haiku poems at mukaifarmandgarden.org/events to compete in the following categories:

Heritage Award : Most eloquent portrayal of the history or some other aspect of the Mukai Farm & Garden

: Most eloquent portrayal of the history or some other aspect of the Mukai Farm & Garden Nature: Most elegant and poignant depiction of some aspect of nature

Most elegant and poignant depiction of some aspect of nature Social Justice Award: Shedding unique insight on social equity

Shedding unique insight on social equity The Young Poet Awards: Best haiku for 1) children (grades K-6) and 2) young adult (grades 7-12)

Best haiku for 1) children (grades K-6) and 2) young adult (grades 7-12) People’s Choice: Most popular haiku

Most popular haiku Other categories that may occur to the jurors

According to contest rules, all entries must follow the haiku convention of 17 syllables. Please include the name, contact information, and age (optional) of the author.

Entries will be on display at the Mukai Farm & Garden throughout the month of May. Visitors may vote for their favorite haiku for the People’s Choice awards from April 24–30. Vote online or at the Mukai Farm & Garden kiosk.

Vashon’s Mukai Farm & Garden is a place that nurtures awareness of Asian-Pacific culture and history. The former strawberry farm has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the few surviving Japanese farmsteads in the United States.