COVID-19: How to get help for unemployment and help in other services

Individuals unable to work due to COVID-19 risk may qualify for Unemployment Insurance support. A worker may file an unemployment claim at the same time they initiate a discrimination action with Labor and Industries (L&I).

Unemployment claims are addressed on a case-by-case basis. Nonetheless, the following scenarios can be a useful guide:

ALLOWABLE

An individual working at a worksite that does not follow guidelines published by the U.S. Department of Labor and Washington State Department of Health and who is unable to telework.

An individual at high-risk for severe illness, in the same household as a person identified as high-risk or providing direct care for a person identified as high-risk who is therefore unable to work and is unable to telework.

An individual must stay home to care for a young child because school or daycare is closed.

NOT ALLOWABLE

An individual that quits work for an essential employer maintaining a worksite that does meet guidelines published by the U.S. Department of Labor and Washington State Department of Health.

Note: Per federal guidance, quitting work without good cause to obtain unemployment benefits is fraud.

Note: Per federal guidance, quitting work without good cause to obtain unemployment benefits is fraud. The Employment Security Department (ESD) has resources to help with frequently asked questions related to emergency rules and COVID-19 related claims, as well as webinars that provide more information about unemployment insurance.

Unemployment claims may be filed online or by phone at 800-318-6022. Learn more about what you’ll need in the unemployment application checklist at: esdorchardstorage.blob.core.windows.net/esdwa/Default/ESDWAGOV/Unemployment/COVID-19_Applications_CheckList.pdf.

The federal stimulus bill that extends CARES Act unemployment benefits was signed into law. The legislation:

Extends Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Employment Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) until Sept. 4, 2021.

Continues the additional $300 per week for all eligible claimants until Sept. 4, 2021. By federal law, all claimants who are eligible for at least $1 each week will get this benefit, except those receiving Training Benefits. The $300 is in addition to claimants’ usual weekly benefit amount.