The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is helping to advocate for Community Project Funding requests—also known as appropriations or “earmarks”—that benefit communities, small businesses, and workers.

Reach out to the Congress member who represents the district where the community project is located.

Prepare to provide the following information:

Will the project have a direct impact in that Congress member’s district?

Is the project benefitting a state, local, or tribal government; a publicly-owned entity (e.g., a port or college); or a nonprofit entity with a quasi-government purpose (e.g. Special Districts)?

Does the project create sustained job growth and economic opportunity?

Does the project address imminent threats to public health, safety, or the environment?

Does the project promote equity and inclusion for underserved populations?

Would additional funds fulfill unmet federal obligations, including treaty and trust responsibilities to Native American tribes?

What is the physical location of the project or program?

How much funding is being requested?

What is the total cost of the project or program? How much has been funded already and what amount remains unfunded?

Have federal funds previously been awarded to this project or program?

How would the requested funds be spent?

Once completed, will the project or program require continued funding to maintain operation? If so, where will that funding come from?

What is the timeline for the project or program? Would funds be used this year?

What federal agency would administer this funding?

Who else supports this project?

Are there any known or anticipated community concerns associated with this project or program (e.g. conflict with land use, neighborhood concerns, etc.) that could prevent it from moving forward?

