CID gets $30k from Clean City Initiative

Clean City funds have enabled business associations and business districts to increase their efforts to clean up trash, address graffiti, and clean streets and sidewalks since February.

The Clean City Initiative provided additional funding for Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) and other BIA’s in the city.

Through Clean City, CIDBIA got a boost of $30,000. This is in addition to the $112,000 for cleaning from a Seattle Office of Economic Development and Seattle Public Utilities grant.

Clean City also provides these services through city employees:

50 block litter route, serviced Mondays and Thursdays, Clean City added an additional two hours of service per week to this route;

Trash pick up from encampments at 10th & Weller, South King Street, 4th & Yesler, Donnie Chin Park, under I-5 between ID and Little Saigon, Hing Hay;

Added needle box in Little Saigon

If there is litter, trash, needles, or illegal dumped materials near you, you can always report via the City’s Find It, Fix It app, or call (206) 684-CITY (2489).

To learn more about the Clean City Initiative, visit seattle.gov/clean-city.