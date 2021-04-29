Chef Shota Nakajima reopening Taku

Three-time James Beard Award semi-finalist, Chef Shota Nakajima, will reopen his casual Capitol Hill restaurant, Taku, on May 5—nearly one year after closing it due to the pandemic.

Nakajima has simplified and recreated Taku’s menu to feature his favorite childhood food—karaage, also known as Japanese fried chicken.

“My favorite lunch growing up was my mom’s chicken karaage and rice. The nostalgia and comfort I feel for this homemade dish inspired me to make it the focus of Taku’s new menu. I can’t wait to convey the simplicity of Japanese fried chicken to Seattleites!” Nakajima said.

Taku will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 3–10 p.m. for to-go orders only. Orders can be placed online at takuseattle.com or at Taku’s takeout window on East Pike Street.

Nakajima plans to open Taku for dine-in when his whole team is fully vaccinated and when he feels it is safe enough.