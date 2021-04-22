Biden names Moritsugu as AAPI liaison

On April 14, President Joe Biden named Erika Moritsugu, a Capitol Hill veteran and vice president of a women’s rights advocacy group, as his liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

In a statement announcing her appointment, the White House said Moritsugu will “be a vital voice to advance the president and the administration’s priorities.”

Biden committed to creating a senior-level role focused on the AAPI community after he received criticism from Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii for the lack of AAPI representation in his cabinet.