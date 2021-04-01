Asian Americans will represent WA at Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

For the first time in the history of Pageants Northwest, the two state queens crowned recently are of Asian descent.

Novalee Lewis, who’s Japanese American, and Christine Brodie, who is Filipino American, will represent Washington at Miss Teen USA and Miss USA, respectively.

Lewis is a junior at Life Christian Academy. She is on the Associated Student Body, on National Honor Society, and participates in the school’s Student Leadership Institute. She trains in all styles of dance and is currently traveling the country as an assistant to professional choreographers.

Brodie attended Washington State University and works as an executive recruiting coordinator. She is also passionate about raising awareness for local shelters that provide resources to underprivileged women. Her interests include traveling, reading, and spending quality time with her family.

During the pandemic, Pageants Northwest allowed contestants to compete in person or virtually.