Ang Lee awarded BAFTA’s highest honor

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” is the first Chinese to be awarded the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)’s lifetime achievement award.

The 74th BAFTA Awards ceremony was held on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“Lee is one of the world’s most pioneering and revered contemporary filmmakers whose ground-breaking films are highly acclaimed spanning multiple genres throughout his producing, writing, and directing career,” BAFTA said in a statement.