Will Chen running for Edmonds City Council

Will Chen formally announced his decision on Feb. 28 to run for Position Two on the Edmonds City Council.

According to a news release, his decision to run is motivated by a “desire and commitment to add diversity, passion, and practical experience to the council at a time when communities and businesses across the nation are struggling to address social and systemic inequities and are hurting financially from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I believe I am uniquely qualified to represent these issues and act as a voice for those who often get overlooked,” said Chen, a CPA.

If elected, Chen would be the first, first-generation Chinese American to serve on Edmonds City Council.

To find out more, go to friendsofwill.org.