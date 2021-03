Cmdr. Tin Tran, a Vietnamese native, relieved Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday as commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain during a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan last month.

The 43-year-old previously served as Executive Officer of the USS McCain. The 23-year veteran has also served as Communications Officer on the USS Dextrous, and Weapons Officer and Combat Systems Officer on the USS McCampbell.