Red panda leaving Woodland Park Zoo

Hazel, the red panda, is leaving Woodland Park Zoo at the end of March. She arrived at Woodland Park Zoo in 2017 to be paired with Yukiko under the Red Panda Species Survival Plan. She has had two pairs of cubs with Yukiko—Tián and Zan.

Hazel’s next stop is the Memphis Zoo where she will be introduced to a new mate to breed with.

Red pandas are found in the southern Himalayan foothills, from India to China and as far south as Myanmar.

“We’ll miss how easy going and beautiful she is with her colors and markings,” said animal keeper Shannon Sprayberry. “Also, how much joy she’s brought to her keepers and our guests by raising two sets of cubs and being such a good mom.”