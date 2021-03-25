PICTORIAL: Rallies against anti-Asian violence March 25, 2021 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment From left: The Sun Family (Megan, Jennifer, Gordon, and Matthew) (Photo by Assunta Ng) From left: Protest organizer Seneca Nguyen, 10, and his dad, Matt, at Hing Hay Park (Photo by Assunta Ng) March 20: Children protested in Chinatown-International District (Photo by Assunta Ng( March 20: Children protested in Chinatown-International District (Photo by Assunta Ng( March 20: Children protested in Chinatown-International District (Photo by Assunta Ng) March 20: Asian Americans protested in Bellevue Park (Photo by Allen Cao) Asian Americans protested in Bellevue Park (Photo by Allen Cao) Asian Americans protested in Bellevue Park (Photo by Allen Cao) Rally participants gathered in the rain in Bellevue on March 20. (Photo by George Liu) March 22: Gov. Jay Inslee’s press conference denouncing Asian hate at Renton City Hall. Rep. Sharon T. Santos, one of the speakers (Photo provided by Tony Au) March 22: Gov. Jay Inslee’s press conference denouncing Asian hate at Renton City Hall. From left: Tony Au, Gov. Inslee and Renton City Council member Ruth Perez. (Photo provided by Tony Au) Attendees brought flowers and candles to mourn the eight victims killed at Atlanta. Each plate represents a victim. (Photo by George Liu) Men and women rallied against racism and violence against women of color. (Photo by George Liu) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
