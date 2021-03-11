Lumen Field vaccination site opening

The new Community Vaccination Site at the Lumen Field Event Center will open on March 13.

The site will initially vaccinate around 5,000 people each week, but could vaccinate 150,000 people each week—or 22,000 per day—at full capacity, if supply is available.

Vaccination appointments will be prioritized for community-based organizations serving Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, older adults, and immigrants and refugees, but DOH-eligible members of the public will be able to register for a vaccination at this site.

“The Chinatown-International District has the highest concentration of elderly in the city… that’s why it’s critical that we have this new mass vaccination site so close to the Chinatown-International District,” said Maiko Winkler-Chin, Executive Director of SCIDpda.

Eligible King County residents can sign up for this notification list and will be notified via email when appointments become available for upcoming clinics across all City sites.

The Lumen Field site is a collaboration between the City of Seattle, First & Goal Inc., and Swedish.