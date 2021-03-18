CIDBIA’s new public safety coordinator

Cecilia Liang joined Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) last month as its new public safety coordinator!

During the past two years of pursuing an MPA degree at the Evans School at University of Washington, Liang got a chance to work closely with public and nonprofit sectors. She has a background in stakeholder engagement, program evaluation, policy analysis, and nonprofit management.

Liang is fluent in Mandarin, and her goal at the CIDBIA is to reduce public safety concerns and foster public safety discussions through a vibrant and healthy neighborhood by improving coordination and communication.

She can be reached at cecilial@seattlechinatownid.com.