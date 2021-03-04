Chloe Zhao wins best director prize at Golden Globes

On Feb. 28, Chloe Zhao became the second woman to win best director at the Golden Globes and the first female winner of Asian descent on a night in which her film “Nomadland” was crowned the top drama film.

The 38-year-old director who lives in Los Angeles is a leading Oscar contender for “Nomadland,”’ which is in select theaters and streaming on Hulu.

Born in China, Zhao made her feature directing debut in 2015 with “Songs My Brother Taught Me.” Next up for her is the big-budget Marvel film “Eternals,” set for release this fall.