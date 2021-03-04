Northwest Asian Weekly

Ang Lee honor

Ang Lee

Taiwanese American film director Ang Lee was awarded the Légion d’honneur (The Legion of Honor)—it is France’s highest order of merit.

The three-time Oscar winner was honored for his global contribution to culture and received the honor from the French Ambassador to Taiwan at a private ceremony.

Lee’s work spans decades and covers a broad range of film genres. The filmmaker won Oscars for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for Best Foreign Film, and Best Director for “Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi.”

