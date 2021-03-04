Ang Lee honor

Taiwanese American film director Ang Lee was awarded the Légion d’honneur (The Legion of Honor)—it is France’s highest order of merit.

The three-time Oscar winner was honored for his global contribution to culture and received the honor from the French Ambassador to Taiwan at a private ceremony.

Lee’s work spans decades and covers a broad range of film genres. The filmmaker won Oscars for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for Best Foreign Film, and Best Director for “Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi.”