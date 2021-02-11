South Seattle College’s Yilin Sun gets State Dept. award

Dr. Yilin Sun, who has spent the majority of her 30-plus year career teaching English as a Second Language at South Seattle College and Seattle Central College, has been recognized as a top-30 contributor to the U.S. Department of State’s English Language Specialist Program.

The specialist program is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021.

The “30@30 Award” recognizes Sun as one of 30 specialists who have made a lasting impact on the specialist program and on the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) field since 1991.

Sun was president of the TESOL International Association from 2013 to 2016—the first time in TESOL’s 50-year history that an Asian, female, and bilingual Chinese and English speaking professional served in that role.