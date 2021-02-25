Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president

Seiko Hashimoto made history when she was named president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Feb. 18 in Japan, where it is rare for women to be in boardrooms and positions of political power.

The 56-year-old replaces 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister who was forced to resign after making sexist comments about women.

Hashimoto has competed in cycling in three Summer Olympics (1988, 1992, and 1996) and in speedskating in four Winter Olympics (1984, 1988, 1992, and 1994)—the most by any “multi-season” athlete in the games. She won a bronze medal at the 1992 Albertville Games in speedskating.