Phillip Chu joins Helsell Fetterman

Phillip Chu has joined Helsell Fetterman’s litigation and medical malpractice groups.

A former prosecutor, Chu has a combined seven years of experience as a deputy prosecuting attorney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and as an Assistant City Prosecutor with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

Chu graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 2012, where he was a former member and co-president of the Asian Pacific Islander Law Student Association. Prior to attending law school, he graduated from Whitman College with a BA in Philosophy and Economics.