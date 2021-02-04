New WWU Trustee Bruce Harrell

Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed former Seattle City Council member Bruce Harrell to Western Washington University (WWU)’s Board of Trustees. He will serve a six-year term ending on Sept. 30, 2026.

WWU President Sabah Randhawa said Harrell “brings a wealth of experience in strategic thinking and advocating for equity and sound governance as a lawyer and public servant, and we look forward to the perspectives and energy he will bring.”

Harrell was also the only Asian American mayor in Seattle and he served two terms as City Council president.

He is a graduate of Garfield High School and the University of Washington (UW)’s law school. Harrell is married to Joanne Harrell, who was appointed by the governor to serve on the Board of Regents for the UW.