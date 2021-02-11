Day of Remembrance observance

The Washington State Legislature is holding a virtual observance of the Day of Remembrance beginning on Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

This annual ceremony marking the anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, will commence in the House of Representatives on Monday.

The Senate will conclude the observance on the nationally and state recognized Day of Remembrance, Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m.

Both events will be televised on the TVW channel and live streamed on the TVW website at the time of the event.