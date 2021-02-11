Best director nominee Chloe Zhao

Northwest Asian Weekly

Chloe Zhao has become the first woman of Asian descent nominated for best director for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. She directed the itinerant drama “Nomadland.”

The Globes, delayed about two months due to the coronavirus, announced the nominations on Feb. 3 in a largely virtual awards season.

Last year, there were no female nominees for best director. This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominated more female filmmakers than it ever has before. Along with Zhao, Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Regina King (One Night in Miami) were also nominated.

