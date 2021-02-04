Bellevue College extends Locke’s contract

The Bellevue College Board of Trustees voted unanimously last month to extend the contract of former Gov. Gary Locke as interim president for up to two additional years.

Greg Dietzel, chair of the Bellevue College Board of Trustees, said, “This allows for stability in leadership and gives us time to launch a thoughtful and thorough national search for a permanent president.”

Locke was originally appointed interim president in May 2020.

“Working with faculty, staff, students, and the community, we still have much work to do—from delivering high quality education despite the pandemic to firmly embedding a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion on our campus,” Locke said.