Asian-owned businesses highlighted

As part of one of the mayor of Renton’s weekly newsletters last month, three Asian-owned businesses were mentioned—as businesses across Renton that “have been working overtime to keep relationships with their customers healthy.”

Leeching and Duc Tran of Viet-Wah Asian Food Market, Jacqueline Nguyen of Papaya Silk Corporation, and Heng and Lange Woon of Common Ground Coffee & Cupcakes were highlighted in “Get to Know Your Customers Day,” which encouraged readers to patronize their, and other, businesses.