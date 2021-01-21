Tai Tung matriarch passes

Chan Liu Sui-Ching died on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 102 years old.

Born in Taishan, China, she immigrated to the United States in 1968 and worked at her family restaurant, Tai Tung, until her retirement.

Her family said she was well loved by everyone, and that people enjoyed her presence, integrity, loyalty, and company. Her hobbies included knitting, traveling, and playing mahjong.

Her family is holding a public viewing at Sunset Hills on Jan. 27 from 2–5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kin On Nursing Home, Swedish Hospital, or any other organization in Chan Liu Sui-Ching’s memory.

Founded in 1935, the Chans have owned Tai Tung for over eight decades. It is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.