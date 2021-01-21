Michelle Pham is Helsell Fetterman’s first Asian American partner

Michelle Pham has been named the newest partner at Helsell Fetterman, the firm’s first Asian American partner.

Pham has been practicing law for 9 years and joined the firm in 2017. A native of Houston, Michelle received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and her law degree from Seattle University School of Law in 2011.

Pham is also active in the community—serving as chair of the Litigation Section of the Washington State Bar Association. She previously served as president of the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Washington, co-chair of the Joint Asian Judicial Evaluation Committee, and board chair of the Vietnamese Friendship Association.