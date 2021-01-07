Kim-Khanh Van to run for King County Council

Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khanh Van announced last month that she will run for Position 9 on the Metropolitan King County Council in 2021.

Van, an attorney and public school mom who came to America as a refugee after leaving her native Vietnam at the age of 6, will challenge incumbent Reagan Dunn.

If elected, Van would be the first API member of the Council, the first woman of color since Ruby Chow retired from county government in the mid-1980s, and the first to serve since the 1992 establishment of the current Metropolitical King County Council.

In addition to her work on the Renton City Council, Van is an immigration and personal injury attorney who focused on helping individuals, families, and small business owners. She has received numerous awards and commendations for her pro bono legal services and advocacy for racial and economic justice.