First dose of Pfizer vaccine distributed to Kin On

Kin On CEO Min Chang said 80% of residents and 60% of staff across two facilities received a vaccination on Jan. 8.

“It was a smooth process… thanks to Walgreens and our team,” said Chang. “This is a good first step for Kin On, and we are encouraged that the vaccine is here finally.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart. Kin On will have two more clinics, one on Jan. 29 and the other in February, where doses of the vaccine will be administered.

Chang hopes to encourage more staff to sign up to receive the vaccine, which is voluntary.

They are also working on getting their home care aides, which serve the community’s vulnerable populations, vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.