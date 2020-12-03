Volunteers needed to deliver groceries, hot meals in CID

SEATTLE — On the day before Thanksgiving, members and friends of the Seattle International District Rotary Club helped pick up and deliver groceries and hot meals to hundreds of residents across the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Club members Judy Ginn, David Della, David Goldsmith, and Henry Wong, along with Bethany Burton and Meghan Cannon from Washington Alarm, volunteered alongside other organizations and community supporters.

This work was in support of coordinated efforts between Asian Counseling and Referral Service and Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Agency to provide weekly grocery and meal deliveries to CID residents in need. These critical grocery and meal deliveries have been ongoing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

If you want to support these organizations with providing no-contact grocery and meal deliveries, email Club President Henry Wong at henry.n.wong.tn@gmail.com, or Membership Chair and SCIDpda Board Member David Della at ddella03@gmail.com.

Volunteers are needed to either pick up groceries or meals and drive them to designated CID buildings, or to meet the drivers in the CID and make door-to-door deliveries inside the buildings (delivery carts and PPE provided).

Volunteer support is needed each Friday from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and on two Wednesdays (Dec. 23 and Dec. 30).