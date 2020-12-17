UW gets $1.8 million for Taiwan Studies Program

Daniel Kuo-Ching Chen, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) of cooperation with Ana Mari Cauce, President of the University of Washington (UW), in a virtual signing ceremony held on Dec. 8.

Based on the MOU, the Taiwan government provided $1.8 million for the UW to strengthen its Taiwan Studies Program and launch a Taiwan Arts and Culture program.

The $1 million “Taiwan Studies MOFA Endowment” and $800,000 in additional grants will establish Taiwan Arts and Culture program, which covers Taiwan’s political economy, society, literature, history, language, art, and culture, and will employ new media to expand its reach and enhance cooperation capacity.

Taiwan Studies Program within the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, established in 2017, is dedicated to research, teaching, and outreach about the history, society, language, and culture of Taiwan. There are 500 Taiwanese students and about 1,700 Taiwanese alumni of the UW.