A group of drivers, organized by MG2 Foundation Executive Director Jerry Lee, delivered 200 bags or 600 meals of turkeys, pies, and side dishes on Nov. 24 to Senior Services and the Black community.

Katherine Cheng of Expedia cooked the turkeys.

Additionally, Asian Counseling & Referral Service has picked Dec. 18 for the annual Christmas Roasted Costco Chicken giveaway.