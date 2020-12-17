Tony Pham out as ICE director

Tony Pham, the acting director of the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), will step down at the end of the year after assuming the post in August.

Pham thanked the Trump administration for appointing him as acting ICE director, calling it “the single highest honor” of his career.

“I have gotten to meet with many extraordinary employees across the United States,” he said in a statement. “I will continue to be that tireless advocate for the hard working men and women at ICE.”

He cited a desire to be closer to his family in Virginia in a statement announcing his decision.